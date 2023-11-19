Bills' Taylor Rapp Resting at Home After Exiting Jets Game in Ambulance with Injury

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Buffalo Bills defense back Taylor Rapp was able to rest at home on Sunday after leaving his team's game against the New York Jets in an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Rapp sustained the injury in a collision during the second quarter.

Rapp was attempting to tackle New York's Breece Hall when he collided with the running back and his own teammate, Taron Johnson, late in the first half, suffering what has been called a neck injury by the team.

Johnson also left the game with a concussion and both he and Rapp were ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Rapp reportedly was not taken to a hospital and was being treated in the locker room by Buffalo's medical staff. Bills' cornerback Dane Jackson had been ruled out earlier in the game with a concussion, leaving Buffalo incredibly thin in the defensive backfield.

Rapp, 25, came into Sunday with 10 appearances on the season (two starts) for the Bills, registering 25 tackles, a fumble recovery and 0.5 sacks. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams after being a second-round pick out of Washington in 2019, notching 330 tackles and nine interceptions.

The Bills signed him to a one-year, $1.7 million deal ahead of the 2023 campaign and he's served as the backup for Jordan Poyer.

For members of the Bills' organization and fans alike, it likely brought back horrible memories of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field last season, requiring resuscitation from medical professionals.