Packers' Aaron Jones Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Chargers

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers may be without a key offensive weapon for the foreseeable future.

Running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and was carted to the locker room as a result of the injury. The injury occurred late in the second quarter and the tailback was seen in visible pain before he left the field.

The Packers originally listed Jones as questionable before officially designating him as out in the second half.

Jones was not the only Packer tailback to be carted towards the end of the opening half, as running back Emanuel Wilson suffered a similar fate moments after Jones.

Jones had four rushing attempts for 14 yards in the game to the point of his injury and has 231 yards and two touchdowns in six games thus far in the 2023 season. This production is not representative of his past as he has eclipsed 1,000 yards three times in his seven season career and has scored 45 total touchdowns.

If Jones and Wilson are out for the rest of the game, Green Bay will be down to just A.J. Dillon in the position group.