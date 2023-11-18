Jordan Travis, FSU vs. Jack Plummer, Louisville Set for 2023 ACC Championship Game

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The ACC championship game is officially set.

Following the Louisville Cardinals' 38-31 win over the University of Miami, coach Jeff Brohm's No. 10-ranked squad punched its ticket to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to take on the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles.

It'll be the first matchup between the Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) and Cardinals (10-1, 7-1) this season. The two squads have been the best in the conference by far as no other team has won more than four games in ACC play.

This is the most buzz surrounding both programs in some time, dating back to the 2016 season when Florida State played eventual Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and got walloped 63-20—dashing any national title aspirations.

The Seminoles will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself as they are now the ones with the Heisman candidate in Jordan Travis, who has them on the precipice of the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015.

If Florida State manages to remain undefeated and win the ACC championship it'll essentially be a lock to participate in the playoff and get a shot at the national title.

As for Louisville, while it may not be in the center of the championship picture, a win over Florida State in Charlotte would boost their chances and at least nab them a spot in a NY6 bowl.

It's a great turnaround for Brohm who transformed the Cardinals into one of the ACC's elite in his first season at the helm.