F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Subject of Class Action Lawsuit over Practice Session Issues

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A class action lawsuit was filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday over the cancellation of Thursday's practice session.

Per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the lawsuit alleges "breach of contract, negligence, and deceptive trade practices," due to the fact that spectators were removed from the area after a practice session was called off:

The first practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was scheduled for Thursday night, but according to ESPN's Nate Saunders, it was stopped after just eight minutes when Carlos Sainz's car hit a loose drain cover along the Las Vegas Strip and damaged his car.

F1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix's organizers released a joint statement on the matter, saying: "After inspection by Formula 1 and the FIA, a single water valve cover on the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit failed during the first practice session. The FIA, F1 and local circuit engineering teams are actively working to review and address the issue."

The incident forced FIA representatives to check every drain cover along a 1.3-mile portion of the track and use quick-drying cement to secure any additional ones that were loose.

F1 did go forward with its second scheduled practice a few hours later, and Scuderia Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Sainz occupied the top two spots.

This weekend marks the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Formula One is heavily invested in making sure it goes well.

Per Saunders, F1 has spent $500 million to make the race a reality, and it has also served as the promoter, which is not typical.