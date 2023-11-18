Report: Bruins' Milan Lucic Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute; Will Take Leave

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins announced Saturday that veteran winger Milan Lucic is taking "an indefinite leave of absence" from the team after he was reportedly arrested.

According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Lucic was involved in an "alleged domestic incident" on Friday, and the Bruins released the following statement regarding his status:

"The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to WCVB's Duke Castiglione, sources confirmed Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning in Boston due to a "domestic incident."

Lucic signed a one-year contract to return to the Bruins this past offseason after previously spending eight seasons with the team from 2007 through 2015.

The 35-year-old Lucic was originally a second-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2006, and he went on to become a key player for Boston for nearly a decade.

During the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning season of 2010-11, the Canadian forward set career highs with 30 goals and 62 points.

Boston traded Lucic to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015, and after one season in L.A., he played three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and four seasons with the Calgary Flames.

When Lucic hit free agency during the offseason, the Bruins signed him to a one-year, $1 million deal that includes $500,000 in incentives, per Cap Friendly.

Lucic appeared in four games this season and recorded two assists, but he has been out since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury.