Eagles' Jalen Carter, Woman Were Questioned by Police at Target, No Arrests Made

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter was questioned by police at a Target earlier this week.

Per EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Carter and a woman who was with him were addressed by police about claims they stole merchandise from the store.

Smith noted Carter wasn't detained at the scene and no police report was filed.

"Rumblings about the incident involving the first-round defensive tackle first surfaced on social media on Monday," Smith wrote. "The woman with Carter was said to have put items into her shopping bags without scanning them before Carter grabbed the bags to leave the store."



Carter said the situation was "probably just a misunderstanding" and he didn't "really know too much about it" while talking to reporters in the Eagles locker room on Friday.

The Eagles selected Carter with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was generally regarded as the best prospect in the class, but there were some off-field questions about him leading up to the draft.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing stemming from a Jan. 15 incident that resulted in the deaths of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

LeCroy was driving a vehicle with Willock in the passenger seat and they were racing Carter, who was driving a separate vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and will attend a state-approved defensive driving course as part of his plea deal.