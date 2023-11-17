Woman Sentenced to 90 Years in Prison for Murder of Pro Cyclist Mo Wilson

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

A jury in Texas has sentenced Kaitlin Armstrong to 90 years in prison for the murder of 25-year-old professional cyclist Anna "Mo" Wilson, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Wilson was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds at the home of a friend in Austin, Texas, in May 2022 just three days before she was set to compete in a 157-mile bike race.

Wilson briefly dated Armstrong's boyfriend, who is also a professional cyclist, in the fall of 2021 and the two went swimming and had a meal together on the day she was killed. Prosecutors said Armstrong "gunned down Wilson in a jealous rage."

Armstrong tracked Wilson to her friend's apartment through a fitness app and shot her three times, investigators said. Armstrong's vehicle was seen near the apartment at the time of the shooting and bullet casings found at the scene of the murder matched a gun she owned.

Armstrong fled to Costa Rica after the shooting using her sister's passport. She spent more than $6,000 on a nose job and also changed the color of her hair in an effort to evade authorities.

After 43 days on the run, Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29, 2022, and deported to the United States in July to face a first-degree murder charge.

Armstrong also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a separate felony escape charge after trying to flee authorities during a medical appointment outside of prison on Oct. 11.