Michigan Booster Tim Smith Denies Being 'Uncle T,' Funding Sign-Stealing Scheme

Tim Smith, a University of Michigan athletics donor, denied any involvement in helping fund the football program's sign-stealing scandal.

Yahoo Sports reported Friday that the NCAA's investigation revealed an athletics donor—referred to as "Uncle T"—partially funded former UM staffer Connor Stalions' in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme.

"I can give you good news," Smith told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. "I don't recognize being known as 'Uncle T' and I will refute that myself. I never funded Connor. To say I knew him is perhaps overstating it. I said hi to him. I've spoken to him more since he left Michigan to make sure the young man is OK."

