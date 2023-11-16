Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty of Murder in Death of Pro Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Kaitlin Armstrong was convicted of murder on Thursday and faces a potential life sentence for the killing of former professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, according to the Associated Press. Wilson was 25 at the time of her death.

Authorities searched for 43 days in an attempt to track down Armstrong, 35, who fled the country after killing Wilson and had plastic surgery in Costa Rica in an effort to evade arrest before she was ultimately caught.

Prosecutors argued that Armstrong killed Wilson out of jealousy after Wilson had a meal and went swimming with former pro cyclist Colin Strickland, who was Armstrong's boyfriend at the time. Wilson and Strickland had previously had a brief romantic relationship in the months prior to the murder.

No witnesses were present in the apartment where Wilson was murdered, which was a key point in the defense's arguments. But per the AP, "Strickland testified that he had to hide Wilson's phone number from Armstrong under a fake name in his phone. Two of Armstrong's friends said she told them she wanted to, or could, kill Wilson."

Additionally, "satellite records, phone-tracking data and surveillance video from a nearby home" indicated that Armstrong was driving close to the apartment and parked in a nearby alley before the murder took place. Other evidence showed that Armstrong had been tracking Wilson's location via a fitness app. And shell casings at the scene matched a weapon Armstrong owned.

Armstrong was then interviewed by police and fled the country the next day, stealing her sister's passport.