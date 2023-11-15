X

    Glen Davis, Will Bynum Convicted of Defrauding NBA Welfare Plan, Netting over $5M

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Glen Davis #11 of the Boston Celtics controls a rebound against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
    Nick Laham/Getty Images

    Former NBA players Glen Davis and Will Bynum were convicted Wednesday for their roles in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare plan.

    Tom Winter of NBC News noted a jury convicted them for engaging in the criminal scheme.

    U.S. Attorney Damian Williams released a statement:

    "Moments ago, a Manhattan jury convicted former NBA players Ronald Glen Davis and William Bynum of a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA's health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits. Today's conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud."

    In February, Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports reported former NBA players Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling were sentenced to prison for 24 months and 30 months, respectively, for their roles in the scheme.

    Lawson-Freeman noted they were among 18 former players charged in October 2021 for allegedly participating in a scheme that went from approximately 2017 to 2020 and involved players submitting reimbursement claims for medical services that didn't happen and were fake.

    The report also highlighted allegations that former NBA player Terrence Williams orchestrated the scheme and recruited others.

    In August, Larry Neumeister of the Associated Press reported Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution and forfeit more than $650,000.

    As for Davis, he played eight seasons in the NBA from 2007-08 through 2014-15 for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. He was part of the Celtics team that won a championship in his rookie campaign.

    Bynum entered the NBA in 2005-06 and played for the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. He last appeared in a game during the 2014-15 season.