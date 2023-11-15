Deion Sanders: 'Let's Not Crucify' UCLA Recruits Who Allegedly Stole from Colorado

Deion Sanders: 'Let's Not Crucify' UCLA Recruits Who Allegedly Stole from ColoradoNovember 15, 2023
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders isn't holding a grudge against the high school students alleged to have stolen items from the Buffaloes locker room during an Oct. 28 matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
"Let's not crucify and punish these high school kids. ... Let's not abort the rest of their opportunities and lives because of a mistake," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "... Let's make sure those kids atone for what transpired, whether it's community service or whatever it is, but they don't lose the opportunities to change their lives. They are kids. They made a stupid, dumb, idiotic mistake. When I was 17, 18, so did I. All right? So did you."
