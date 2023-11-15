X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Deion Sanders: 'Let's Not Crucify' UCLA Recruits Who Allegedly Stole from Colorado

    Erin WalshNovember 15, 2023

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Colorado head coach Deion Sanders isn't holding a grudge against the high school students alleged to have stolen items from the Buffaloes locker room during an Oct. 28 matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

    "Let's not crucify and punish these high school kids. ... Let's not abort the rest of their opportunities and lives because of a mistake," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "... Let's make sure those kids atone for what transpired, whether it's community service or whatever it is, but they don't lose the opportunities to change their lives. They are kids. They made a stupid, dumb, idiotic mistake. When I was 17, 18, so did I. All right? So did you."

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    Deion had a strong message about those suspected of stealing from his players at the Rose Bowl 💯 <a href="https://t.co/b22QQH8xAw">pic.twitter.com/b22QQH8xAw</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Deion Sanders: 'Let's Not Crucify' UCLA Recruits Who Allegedly Stole from Colorado
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon