UFC Payouts for Champion Fighters from 2011-2016 Revealed in New Lawsuit Documents

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC antitrust lawsuit documents that were recently unsealed helped uncover the "likely full payouts" for 33 former UFC champions from 2011 to 2016, per Anton Tabuena of BloodyElbow.com.

The full list of payouts can be found on Bloody Elbow's Substack. As an example, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic made $692,736 when he defended his title against Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC 203 in September 2016. His disclosed purse was $650,000, which combined his $600,000 base pay and his $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Per Tabuena, these previously unreleased figures were uncovered by a deeper dive into the "Internal Zuffa Bout Compensation" list. They include the "total amount the UFC paid to their athletes for each fight, including any non-disclosed side deals and cut of the pay-per-view sales."

It was noted that while the internal report didn't list fighters' names, it "does include how many bouts that fighter has had in the UFC at that point, along with how many fighters received such a payout," making it "easy to identify many of the top earners from the UFC." Tabuena pointed out that CM Punk was the only possible fighter who made his debut in 2016 and was paid $1.04 million.

A previous look at the unsealed documents by Bloody Elbow revealed the payouts of top stars like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and others.

While champions like Jones, Silva and St-Pierre were paid no less than $1 million for their fights over that time period, former flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson didn't make more than $350,000 for either of his title defenses listed in the report. Johnson, who made 11 straight title defenses, departed the company in 2018 as part of a trade to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren.