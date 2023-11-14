X

NHL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Adam Johnson's Death During Hockey Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 31: Pittsburgh Penguins Left Wing Adam Johnson (47) skates with the puck during the second period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes on March 31, 2019, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Authorities in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

    "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," said South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall, per Grace Newton of the Yorkshire Post.

    "We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

    Horsfall didn't identify the suspect whom they have in custody.

    Police said Johnson's postmortem examination showed he died of a "fatal neck injury" when he suffered a cut from a skate blade in a game for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League on Oct. 28.

    Johnson, 29, was treated on the ice and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Days after his death, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the matter.

    Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Adam Johnson's Death During Hockey Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Johnson made 13 appearances in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, most recently playing during the 2019-20 season. He had also suited up for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.

    His death has prompted calls for neck guards to become a mandated piece of equipment. The English Ice Hockey Association announced it is instituting rules regarding neck protection that will go into effect in 2024. The NHL and NHL Players Association have discussed the topic as well.

    "Whether it's something that's mandated directly or on a phased-in basis, that's something we'll discuss with the players' association," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.