Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Adam Johnson's Death During Hockey Game

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Authorities in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," said South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall, per Grace Newton of the Yorkshire Post.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

Horsfall didn't identify the suspect whom they have in custody.

Police said Johnson's postmortem examination showed he died of a "fatal neck injury" when he suffered a cut from a skate blade in a game for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League on Oct. 28.

Johnson, 29, was treated on the ice and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Days after his death, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the matter.

Johnson made 13 appearances in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, most recently playing during the 2019-20 season. He had also suited up for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.

His death has prompted calls for neck guards to become a mandated piece of equipment. The English Ice Hockey Association announced it is instituting rules regarding neck protection that will go into effect in 2024. The NHL and NHL Players Association have discussed the topic as well.