Jaguars' Zay Jones Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET for alleged domestic battery that resulted in bodily harm, which is a first-class misdemeanor. He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time," the Jaguars said in a statement following the news.

Jones was arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of felony vandalism after he got into an altercation with his older brother on the 30th floor of an apartment building.

He allegedly smashed a window and tried to jump out the 30th-floor window before his brother and police managed to stop him.

Since then, Jones has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jaguars after spending the first two-and-a-half years of his career with the Buffalo Bills.