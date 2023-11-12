49ers' Brock Purdy Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Lawrence, Jags to Snap Losing Streak

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

What a difference a bye week makes.

The San Francisco 49ers went into a Week 9 bye on the heels of three straight losses. The time off served them well, as they beat up the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 on Sunday behind a stout defensive effort and a strong game from quarterback Brock Purdy.

On the afternoon, the second-year man finished 19-of-26 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including impressive scoring throws to Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

Deebo Samuel added a rushing score on an end-around, and the rout was on.

Just about the only thing the 49ers (6-3) didn't do well on Sunday was extend Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak to 18 games, which would have set a new NFL record.

So it was Purdy's steady play that was the story on Sunday, bouncing back after throwing five interceptions during the team's losing streak. Fans and pundits on social media were impressed by the performance:

While Purdy was thriving, his counterpart at quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, was having a rough day at the office. The Jags' signal-caller finished 17-of-29 for 128 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks taken.

The entire Jacksonville offense struggled, managing just 221 yards from scrimmage while turning the ball over four times. Credit goes to a San Francisco defense that kept Lawrence under pressure the entire game and made one of the NFL's hottest teams coming into Sunday look like a pushover, dropping them to 6-3 on the year.

Purdy, meanwhile, silenced his critics for at least another week. The enduring debate about the Iowa product has been whether he's little more than a system player in an excellent scheme, or a legitimately talented quarterback who raises San Francisco's ceiling.