X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    49ers' Brock Purdy Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Lawrence, Jags to Snap Losing Streak

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers calls a play during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    What a difference a bye week makes.

    The San Francisco 49ers went into a Week 9 bye on the heels of three straight losses. The time off served them well, as they beat up the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 on Sunday behind a stout defensive effort and a strong game from quarterback Brock Purdy.

    On the afternoon, the second-year man finished 19-of-26 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including impressive scoring throws to Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

    NFL @NFL

    Purdy rolled all the way to the left and found Aiyuk for an opening drive TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsJAX</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj">https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj</a> <a href="https://t.co/UWL4QCVp79">pic.twitter.com/UWL4QCVp79</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    George cashes in at The Bank! <a href="https://twitter.com/gkittle46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gkittle46</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsJAX</a> on FOX <br>📱 NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ">https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/3oOw8Riyum">pic.twitter.com/3oOw8Riyum</a>

    Deebo Samuel added a rushing score on an end-around, and the rout was on.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Deebo Samuel is back 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/qsAq9MIO26">pic.twitter.com/qsAq9MIO26</a>

    Just about the only thing the 49ers (6-3) didn't do well on Sunday was extend Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak to 18 games, which would have set a new NFL record.

    So it was Purdy's steady play that was the story on Sunday, bouncing back after throwing five interceptions during the team's losing streak. Fans and pundits on social media were impressed by the performance:

    Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

    Y'all done talking bad about Brock Purdy now, or nah? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://t.co/YmTilsRgsJ">pic.twitter.com/YmTilsRgsJ</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Brock Purdy has shown that he has both plus-arm strength AND plus-athleticism/escapability in this game

    49ers' Brock Purdy Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Lawrence, Jags to Snap Losing Streak
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Syd @syd_the_catfish

    Purdy is just giving it to everyone today. <br><br>Just beautiful.

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    Brock Purdy just got ROCKED… and threw a 66 yard touchdown, but everyone tells me he stinks 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

    Al Sacco @AlSacco49

    Two biggest thing I wanted to see from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>? <br><br>Would the defense rebound? ✅ <br><br>Would Brock Purdy play a complete game? ✅ <br><br>Niners looked like the Niners

    Matt Nahigian @mattnahigian

    Everything that was being questioned and was going wrong is going right today for the Niners!!!!!!!!<br><br>Purdy - ✅<br>Bosa - ✅<br>Defense - ✅<br>Wilks on the sidelines - ✅<br>Chase Youn - ✅

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    JUUUUUUICE chants at an away game? <br><br>Brock Purdy's playing a complete game after the struggles with INTs the last few weeks

    Marc Adams @49ersCamelot

    Brock Purdy is really good. I don't care what <a href="https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShannonSharpe</a> says.

    NateDogg92 @NateDogg0811

    WHERE THE PURDY HATERS AT?? NINERS ARE BACK

    Dan Hicken @DanHicken

    Purdy trusts his pocket and guys up front, not sure Trev does, hard to blame him

    While Purdy was thriving, his counterpart at quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, was having a rough day at the office. The Jags' signal-caller finished 17-of-29 for 128 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks taken.

    The entire Jacksonville offense struggled, managing just 221 yards from scrimmage while turning the ball over four times. Credit goes to a San Francisco defense that kept Lawrence under pressure the entire game and made one of the NFL's hottest teams coming into Sunday look like a pushover, dropping them to 6-3 on the year.

    Purdy, meanwhile, silenced his critics for at least another week. The enduring debate about the Iowa product has been whether he's little more than a system player in an excellent scheme, or a legitimately talented quarterback who raises San Francisco's ceiling.

    That debate wasn't settled for good on Sunday. But Purdy and the Niners made a serious statement against a tough opponent nonetheless.