NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 10 Early Slate

The hype around CJ Stroud was real entering Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

In Week 10, against a Bengals team building its own moment, Stroud showed out.

One week after a 470-yard, five-touchdown game against Tampa Bay, he threw up more video game numbers, going 23/39 for 356, with a passing and rushing touchdown.

More important than his stat line, though, was the adversity he and his team overcame to secure the victory. Stroud lost two fumbles and nearly threw the game away with a horrible fourth-quarter interception to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt that Cincinnati turned into seven.

A drop by Tyler Boyd led to a Cincinnati field goal that tied the game at 27 with 1:37 left.

Cue Stroud, who did what he has made a habit of doing to this point in his young career: he led his team down the field with a few big plays. Matthew Ammendola kicked the game-winner and the Texans ran their record to 5-4.

It was the type of game that young teams look back on as a turning point in their season. It was a mature win for Stroud, who did not play blemish-free football, but still made the biggest plays when they mattered most and put his team in a position to win.

More importantly, he has energized the team and through his play, has given teammates the impression that the Texans are never out of any game. That the offense can score seemingly at will, despite a collection of mostly unrecognizable faces around the rookie phenom, will keep them in any game and give them the confidence needed to make a deep run.

They are reminiscent of the 2021 Bengals in that regard when Joe Burrow would conjure his swag into wins. The Texans don't have enough big-game experience, and are missing a piece or two to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season, but a playoff run?