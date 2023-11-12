NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 10 Early Slate

NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 10 Early SlateNovember 12, 2023
The 2023 NFL season has proven, if nothing else, that parody is still alive in professional football.
Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who followed up their appearances in last year's Super Bowl by riding momentum to the top of their conferences through nine weeks, who is truly a contender and pretender is anyone's guess.
With both of those teams on a bye week, fans had a chance to look at some of the other division leaders and upstart squads. Who emerged victoriously, building credibility and positioning themselves for a potential playoff berth?
Find out with this look at the week's results, the current playoff picture, and top stories from Sunday's slate.
Week 10 Results
Thursday, November 9
Chicago Bears def. Carolina Panthers, 16-13
Sunday, November 12
Indianapolis Colts def. New England Patriots, 10-6
San Francisco 49ers def. Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers def. Tennessee Titans, 20-6
Cleveland Browns def. Baltimore Ravens, 33-31
Pittsburgh Steelers def. Green Bay Packers, 23-19
Minnesota Vikings def. New Orleans Saints, 27-19
Houston Texans def. Cincinnati Bengals, 30-27
AFC Playoff Picture
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3, AFC North)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, AFC South)
- Miami Dolphins (6-2, AFC East)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, Wildcard)
- Cleveland Browns (6-3, Wildcard)
- Houston Texans (5-4, Wildcard)
On the Bubble
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
Buffalo Bills (5-4)
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)
New York Jets (4-4)
Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
Tennessee Titans (3-5)
Denver Broncos (3-5)
New England Patriots (2-8)
NFC Playoff Picture
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, NFC East)
- Detroit Lions (6-2, NFC North)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-3, NFC West)
- New Orleans Saints (5-5, NFC South)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-3, Wildcard)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-3, Wildcard)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-4, Wildcard)
On the Bubble
Washington Commanders (4-5)
Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
Green Bay Packers (3-6)
Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Chicago Bears (3-7)
New York Giants (2-7)
Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
Carolina Panthers (1-8)
Are Houston and CJ Stroud Legitimate Playoff Contenders?
The hype around CJ Stroud was real entering Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
In Week 10, against a Bengals team building its own moment, Stroud showed out.
One week after a 470-yard, five-touchdown game against Tampa Bay, he threw up more video game numbers, going 23/39 for 356, with a passing and rushing touchdown.
More important than his stat line, though, was the adversity he and his team overcame to secure the victory. Stroud lost two fumbles and nearly threw the game away with a horrible fourth-quarter interception to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt that Cincinnati turned into seven.
A drop by Tyler Boyd led to a Cincinnati field goal that tied the game at 27 with 1:37 left.
Cue Stroud, who did what he has made a habit of doing to this point in his young career: he led his team down the field with a few big plays. Matthew Ammendola kicked the game-winner and the Texans ran their record to 5-4.
It was the type of game that young teams look back on as a turning point in their season. It was a mature win for Stroud, who did not play blemish-free football, but still made the biggest plays when they mattered most and put his team in a position to win.
More importantly, he has energized the team and through his play, has given teammates the impression that the Texans are never out of any game. That the offense can score seemingly at will, despite a collection of mostly unrecognizable faces around the rookie phenom, will keep them in any game and give them the confidence needed to make a deep run.
They are reminiscent of the 2021 Bengals in that regard when Joe Burrow would conjure his swag into wins. The Texans don't have enough big-game experience, and are missing a piece or two to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season, but a playoff run?
Do not overlook this Houston squad, either as a Wildcard team or a division winner if Jacksonville starts to slump.