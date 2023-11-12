76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. Hospitalized After Being Hit by Vehicle; in Stable Condition

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oubre is in stable condition, but he is expected to miss a significant amount of time because of his injuries, which aren't considered to be season-ending, Wojnarowski added.

The 27-year-old was walking near his residence when hit by the vehicle, and local authorities are investigating the incident, per Wojnarowski.

Oubre signed a one-year deal with the 76ers during the offseason and became an important member of the team's rotation following the departure of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Through eight games, Oubre averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

In part thanks to Oubre, the Sixers are first in the Eastern Conference with a 7-1 record, topping the new-look Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for bragging rights.

Now that Oubre is expected to miss time, Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin figure to see more playing time.

Prior to joining the Sixers, Oubre spent two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He put together a career year in 2022-23, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 48 games while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.

Oubre was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2015, though he was traded to the Washington Wizards and made his NBA debut with the franchise during the 2015-16 campaign.