NFL Rumors: Ja'Marr Chase Has Bengals 'Hopeful' Of Return From Back Injury vs. Texans

NFL Rumors: Ja'Marr Chase Has Bengals 'Hopeful' Of Return From Back Injury vs. TexansNovember 12, 2023
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly "hopeful" that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be available on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Chase will go through a morning workout prior to the team's matchup against the Houston Texans to determine if he's healthy enough to play. The 23-year-old suffered a back injury during the Bengals' 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
He's currently listed as questionable.
