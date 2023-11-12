NFL Rumors: Ja'Marr Chase Has Bengals 'Hopeful' Of Return From Back Injury vs. Texans

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly "hopeful" that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be available on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Chase will go through a morning workout prior to the team's matchup against the Houston Texans to determine if he's healthy enough to play. The 23-year-old suffered a back injury during the Bengals' 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

He's currently listed as questionable.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.