The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 295

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIINovember 11, 2023

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Opponents Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Alex Pereira of Brazil face off during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      It's not the show the UFC wanted.

      But it's still pretty strong.

      Though heavyweight champ Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from a would-be title clash with two-time boss Stipe Miocic, the promotion regrouped with a five-bout pay-per-view headlined by a 205-pound match in which high-end contenders Jiří Procházka (No. 1) and Alex Pereira (No. 3) face off for the title vacated by another injured champ, Jamahal Hill.

      Ironically, Procházka had been the division's champ until a shoulder injury forced him to vacate and cleared the way for Hill to capture a belt. Pereira, meanwhile, is making his second appearance as a light heavy since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya.

      The co-main is an interim bout to temporarily fill the void left by Jones' absence, matching streaking No. 2 contender Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall.

      Pavlovich has finished six straight opponents inside of five minutes since losing his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem in 2018, while Aspinall is also 6-1 in the promotion, having lost only to Curtis Blaydes by an injury-related TKO in 2022.

      Overall, it's a 13-bout card that'll get started with early prelims at 6 p.m., with a main prelim portion set to begin at 8 p.m., and the main show to go at 10 p.m. The B/R combat team is in place to deliver a real-time list of the event's definitive winners and losers.

      Scroll through to see what we came up with and share a thought of your own in the comments.

    Full Card Results

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Opponents Sergei Pavlovich of Russia and Tom Aspinall of England face off during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira

      Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

      Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

      Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

      Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

      Preliminary Card

      Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

      Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godínez

      Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

      Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

      Early Preliminary Card

      Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen

      John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

      Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

      Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

