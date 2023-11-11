The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 295

0 of 1

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's not the show the UFC wanted.

But it's still pretty strong.

Though heavyweight champ Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from a would-be title clash with two-time boss Stipe Miocic, the promotion regrouped with a five-bout pay-per-view headlined by a 205-pound match in which high-end contenders Jiří Procházka (No. 1) and Alex Pereira (No. 3) face off for the title vacated by another injured champ, Jamahal Hill.

Ironically, Procházka had been the division's champ until a shoulder injury forced him to vacate and cleared the way for Hill to capture a belt. Pereira, meanwhile, is making his second appearance as a light heavy since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya.

The co-main is an interim bout to temporarily fill the void left by Jones' absence, matching streaking No. 2 contender Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall.

Pavlovich has finished six straight opponents inside of five minutes since losing his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem in 2018, while Aspinall is also 6-1 in the promotion, having lost only to Curtis Blaydes by an injury-related TKO in 2022.

Overall, it's a 13-bout card that'll get started with early prelims at 6 p.m., with a main prelim portion set to begin at 8 p.m., and the main show to go at 10 p.m. The B/R combat team is in place to deliver a real-time list of the event's definitive winners and losers.