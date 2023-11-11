Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 11 Odds

1 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Alabama has one goal in mind over the next three weeks.

The Crimson Tide must gear up for the SEC Championship Game battle with Georgia in which a College Football Playoff spot will be on the line.

Alabama comes into Week 11 at No. 8, but by the time December 2 rolls around, it will be at least one spot higher. It could be two or places ahead of its current spot if upsets occur.

Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense are playing their best football of the season, which is something we never thought would happen after the loss to the Texas Longhorns and the 17-point showing against the South Florida Bulls one week later.

Alabama could continue to cruise on Saturday against a Kentucky team that typically lacks a punch against the SEC's top programs.

Kentucky lost 51-13 to Georgia earlier this season, a loss that started a three-game spiral with defeats to each of the top three sides in the SEC East.

The Wildcats lost their last four games against top-10 sides by double figures and they failed to score over 13 points in any of those contests.