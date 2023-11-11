Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 11 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 11 OddsNovember 11, 2023
The Alabama Crimson Tide have the look of a College Football Playoff participant.
An argument can be made that Alabama is the third-or-fourth-best team in the country based on form going into Week 11.
Nick Saban's team is on a seven-game winning streak that has five double-digit victories.
The Crimson Tide can extend that winning run to eight games with a sixth 10-plus-point triumph on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kentucky has been around second-to-fourth place in the SEC East over the last decade, but it failed to compete with the best teams in the conference, like Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs.
That makes Alabama one of the top teams to trust on the spread in the third-to-last week of the college football regular season.
No. 8 Alabama (-11) at Kentucky
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Alabama has one goal in mind over the next three weeks.
The Crimson Tide must gear up for the SEC Championship Game battle with Georgia in which a College Football Playoff spot will be on the line.
Alabama comes into Week 11 at No. 8, but by the time December 2 rolls around, it will be at least one spot higher. It could be two or places ahead of its current spot if upsets occur.
Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense are playing their best football of the season, which is something we never thought would happen after the loss to the Texas Longhorns and the 17-point showing against the South Florida Bulls one week later.
Alabama could continue to cruise on Saturday against a Kentucky team that typically lacks a punch against the SEC's top programs.
Kentucky lost 51-13 to Georgia earlier this season, a loss that started a three-game spiral with defeats to each of the top three sides in the SEC East.
The Wildcats lost their last four games against top-10 sides by double figures and they failed to score over 13 points in any of those contests.
Alabama should extend the Wildcats' poor form against top-10 sides as it continues to fine-tune itself before the December trip to Atlanta.
NC State at Wake Forest (+1.5)
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, CW Network
The NC State Wolfpack were involved in one of the most bizarre stories of the week in college football.
Starting quarterback MJ Morris opted to sit out the rest of the season to preserve his eligibility, per On3 Sports.
NC State went 3-1 with Morris at quarterback after he replaced Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong.
The Wolfpack produced a 3-2 mark with Armstrong at the helm, but two of those wins were against the UConn Huskies and FCS side VMI.
The tumultuous week at NC State should bring a distracted team to the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Wolfpack will also not put the best offense on the gridiron with Armstrong at quarterback.
Wake Forest resides in the perfect spot to take advantage of NC State's misfortune and move to 5-5 with two shots at bowl eligibility to end the regular season.
The Demon Deacons are 1-5 in ACC play, so we see an overall ugly product in Winston-Salem on Saturday, but at least Wake has its preferred quarterback in place, and that could be the difference in a tight game.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina (Over 57)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Texas State Bobcats have one of the best stories in the Group of Five ranks.
Texas State became bowl eligible for the first time in program history last week behind yet another explosive offensive performance.
G.J. Kinne's team put up at least 35 points in five of its six victories. It is the perfect over team because it has to score a lot due to a lackluster defense. Texas State conceded over 30 points in its two Sun Belt Conference losses.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers come into Saturday with four consecutive performances of at least 27 points. The last two games came without star quarterback Grayson McCall, who is out with a concussion.
Neither team plays excellent defense. Coastal allows 381.6 total yards per game, while Texas State gives up 406.9 total yards per contest.
Both offenses should have chances to make a handful of big plays and that could easily put the game over the projected total.
