LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers Roasted by Fans for Defense vs. Durant, Suns

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' defensive and rebounding struggles continued again on Friday during an In-Season Tournament game at the Phoenix Suns.

Despite playing without super scorer Devin Booker, Phoenix dropped 63 in the first half, led by the recently returned Bradley Beal's 20 points and Kevin Durant's 16. Phoenix also shot 7-of-15 from three-point range and out-rebounded the Lakers 32-18.

L.A. entered this game 3-5 overall and 0-5 on the road in part because of a defense that has clearly regressed from last season. The Lakers have allowed the ninth-most points per game in the NBA (116.2 PPG) and sport a bottom-half defensive rating (16th), per Basketball-Reference.

L.A. also allowed 120.3 points per game in its last four leading into this one, including 128 in an ugly 34-point loss to the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

On the bright side, this was another sensational performance from the ageless LeBron James, who scored 19 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting despite suffering a lower left leg injury that forced him to briefly exit the game.

But the Lakers entered this season with championship aspirations, and they simply won't be realized if the team continues to play subpar defense.