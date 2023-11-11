X

    Saints' Michael Thomas Arrested, Charged with Simple Battery, Criminal Mischief

    zach bacharContributor I

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Caesars Superdome on November 5, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday night and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

    "Thomas was arrested following an altercation with a man who was doing construction work on a house being built in Thomas' neighborhood," ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported. "The alleged victim stated that Thomas yelled at him about parking in front of his house and issued verbal threats."

    According to WDSU, Thomas reportedly threw two bricks at a project manager's truck before pushing him. The receiver also allegedly took the man's phone when he attempted to film the damage, per Eli Brand of WDSU. The man allegedly received threats from the receiver for about two weeks before the incident occurred.

    The Saints have said they are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering further information. Thomas was released by police around 10 p.m. on Friday evening.

    Thomas, 30, has recorded 6,560 receiving yards in 82 career games. He has made three Pro Bowl appearances since he was drafted in 2016, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

