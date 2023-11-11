Saints' Michael Thomas Arrested, Charged with Simple Battery, Criminal Mischief

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday night and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

"Thomas was arrested following an altercation with a man who was doing construction work on a house being built in Thomas' neighborhood," ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported. "The alleged victim stated that Thomas yelled at him about parking in front of his house and issued verbal threats."

According to WDSU, Thomas reportedly threw two bricks at a project manager's truck before pushing him. The receiver also allegedly took the man's phone when he attempted to film the damage, per Eli Brand of WDSU. The man allegedly received threats from the receiver for about two weeks before the incident occurred.

The Saints have said they are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering further information. Thomas was released by police around 10 p.m. on Friday evening.