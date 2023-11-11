Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Taken Away by Police After Allegedly Attacking Truck

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was taken away from the scene in a patrol car on Friday night after allegedly attacking a truck with a brick.

According to WDSU, Thomas reportedly threw two bricks at a project manager's truck before pushing him.

The receiver also allegedly took the man's phone when he attempted to film the damage, per Eli Brand of WDSU. The man received threats from the receiver for about two weeks before the incident occurred.

He claimed that Thomas became upset that the construction crew was parking their cars on the street near his home.

The Saints organization has said that they are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering further information.