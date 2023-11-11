Virginia RB Perris Jones Remains Hospitalized After Injury vs. Louisville

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Virginia senior running back Perris Jones remains at UofL Hospital on Friday, one day after he was immobilized and carted off the field after taking a hart hit against Louisville.

Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press relayed the news from UVA football spokesman Jim Daves, who said earlier in the day that Jones had movement in all his extremities.

Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post explained what happened during and after the play in question, which happened late in the third quarter of Louisville's 31-24 home win over UVA.

"Late in the third quarter, safety Cam'Ron Kelly and several other Cardinals hit Jones after he caught a pass in the flat from quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Jones fumbled, but the ball was recovered by Virginia teammate Malik Washington, who ran 42 yards for a touchdown.

"During a 10-minute pause in the game and amid a hushed crowd at L&N Stadium, medical workers stabilized Jones, carted him off the field and took him to UofL Hospital, where he underwent an MRI exam and remained overnight."

Kelly spoke with reporters afterward, per Eric Crawford of WDRB:

"I guess maybe he lowered his head, or tried to go low, and I went low too and it was a collision. And I guess the ball came out too," Kelly said.

"It happened and I'm just praying for him basically. I said my peace to him while he was on the stretcher and nothing but love for him and wish him a speedy recovery."

Kelly added that he could tell that Jones was seriously hurt immediately.

UVA head coach Tony Elliott said postgame that the team had received "encouraging news," per a team transcript.

"We're getting some encouraging news. I know he's getting an MRI right now, but the news is encouraging," Elliott said.

"Before, you know, I make any public statement, I want to have all the facts and be accurate, but I know that the initial reports that we're getting are very encouraging according to the medical staff."