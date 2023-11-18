Report: Vikings' Justin Jefferson 'Probably a Long Shot' vs. Broncos with Injury

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is getting closer to returning, but it will likely be at least one more week before he's back on the field.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Jefferson is "probably a long shot" to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

"So he's listed as questionable. I'm told it's probably a long shot to play at this point. They're still easing him along and they want him to be completely healthy, 100 percent, no questions asked and since he hasn't had a full practice yet, he's been limited the last few weeks, that tends to be a sign that they're probably not going to put him out there this weekend. Still a chance, but I was told it's unlikely. However, next week they're playing Monday night against the Bears, that's an extra day of prep, they've got a bye week coming up, so certainly some options where he plans to be on the field sooner than later, just might be too early."

Per the Vikings' official injury report, Jefferson was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable.

Jefferson has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 8. The Vikings placed him on injured reserve, where he remained through the next four weeks. Minnesota then opened up his 21-day practice window to return in the week leading up to a Nov. 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.

However, Jefferson made it clear that he wouldn't return unless he was 100 percent.

"It's all about how I'm feeling and how strong the hamstring is. Hamstring is difficult injury because it lingers," Jefferson told reporters last Thursday.

"It comes back from time to time if you don't put the right treatment into it. The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field. They want me 100 percent. As I do as well. I don't want to go out there 80, 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It's day to day, like I said, and when that time comes I'll definitely be ready to step out on that field."

Jefferson was listed as questionable for the Saints game, but head coach Kevin O'Connell admitted to reporters that it would be a "little aggressive" for the Vikings to activate him for that matchup.

Minnesota will certainly welcome him back with open arms when he's good to go. The three-time Pro Bowler and reigning Offensive Player of the Year has dominated the league since arriving as a rookie out of LSU in 2020. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards last season. In five games this year, Jefferson had 36 catches for 571 yards and three scores.

The Vikings have rolled off five straight wins in Jefferson's absence to move to 6-4 and occupy the final NFC playoff spot at the moment. With him aboard, the Vikings could easily keep their positive momentum as they search for their second straight playoff berth and look to challenge the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title.