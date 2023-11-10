Man Arrested on Arson Charge After Fire Kills over 24 Horses at Tioga Downs Racetrack

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after intentionally setting a barn fire that resulted in the death of over two dozen racehorses at Tioga Downs, a casino and harness track located in Nichols, New York.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has arrested and charged Boyd Fenton, of Athens, Pennsylvania, on four felonies—arson in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Fenton has since been taken into custody at the Tioga County Correctional Facility.

Another person who attempted to save horses suffered second-degree burns and went to Robert Packer Hospital for care.

The fire also caused "thousands of dollars' worth of damage, per the NYSP statement.

Per Steve Wolf of Harness Link, the fire was initially reported just after 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Five trainers were stabled in that barn, and all of their horses and racing equipment were burned, per Wolf.