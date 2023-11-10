Video: Josh Dobbs Says Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon Assured Him He Wouldn't Be Traded

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Josh Dobbs had an iconic moment in his first appearance for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, but the 28-year-old quarterback wasn't expecting to be playing for another team this season.

In an interview with Fox 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Dobbs said Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon initially informed him after their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens he would be the starter and the following day said he was told he wasn't going to be traded even though Clayton Tune would be getting the start in Week 9.

The Cardinals wound up trading Dobbs to the Vikings on Oct. 31, hours before the NFL trade deadline.

Minnesota was in need of a quarterback after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

It wasn't a surprise that Arizona traded Dobbs, especially once it was announced that Tune would be starting in Week 9.

Even though Gannon may have assured him no deal was going to happen, it didn't really make sense for the Cardinals to keep him with Kyler Murray working his way back from a torn ACL.

There was no expectation that Dobbs was going to play for the Vikings against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Dobbs didn't take a single rep in practice leading up to the game and didn't know the names of most of his teammates.

When rookie Jaren Hall, who started against the Falcons, left the game with a concussion, Dobbs had to gather Minnesota's five starting offensive linemen to run through the team's cadences so they would have at least some familiarity together.

Dobbs told reporters that head coach Kevin O'Connell had to translate calls and map out plays while he was in the middle of the huddle because he didn't have time during the week to get familiar with them.

The Vikings managed to make it work by pulling off a 31-28 win over the Falcons by scoring 21 points in the second half. Dobbs finished 20-of-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns.