NFLPA Says Player Had $50K Fine Rescinded After NFL Accused Him of Faking Injury

In a column outlining the "excessive" fines handed out by the NFL to its players, NFLPA President JC Tretter revealed that one player had a $50,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury rescinded.

Tretter said that a player was accused of faking a concussion this season and was subsequently fined $50,000 following the league's review process.

Tretter wrote:

"Another player this year was fined $50,000 for faking an injury. The injury that the player was accused of faking was a concussion. The team's medical staff told him to go down on the field. He came out of the game for a concussion evaluation, which was required by our jointly appointed UNC and AT Spotter because of the blow to the player's head. He was evaluated for a concussion and missed the following two series. Despite the emphasis on players' self-reporting this most serious of injuries, the NFL determined in their review process that a $50,000 fine was warranted. After his appeal, this fine was also rescinded in full.

"In our view, this sets a very dangerous precedent. If on one hand, the onus is put on players to self-report injuries for their own safety, how can it be that they get penalized for following the reporting protocol to get their injury reviewed? "

Tretter added that the union can "do a better job" of making sure players know about the appeal process and how it can lead to reduced fines. He also wrote that the union needs to "work with the NFL to revisit and review the current system and do a better job of advocating for common sense application of the rules. "

It's unclear which player was accused of faking a concussion, but this isn't the first time a player has been fined for allegedly faking an injury.