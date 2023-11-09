Former NMSU CBB Players Charged with Felonies Stemming from Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Three former New Mexico State men's basketball players were charged with multiple felonies stemming from alleged sexual misconduct within the program, according to Colin Deaver of KTSM 9 News.

Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington were charged with second degree criminal sexual penetration, fourth degree criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact.

Kim Aiken Jr. is facing charges of second degree criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal sexual contact, conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact and false imprisonment—conspiracy.

New Mexico State announced in February it was suspending its season amid a hazing scandal.

A victim had come forward to tell police he had been hazed as recently as a week prior and named three teammates in his complaint. He said the alleged hazing had been ongoing since the previous summer and included "inappropriate physical and sexual touching," per ESPN.com.

New Mexico State eventually canceled the rest of its 2022-23 men's basketball season and fired head coach Greg Heiar.

On Nov. 1, Deaver published the details of a report solicited by NMSU's Office of Institutional Equity through a third-party firm. Investigators determined Aiken, Bradley and Washington were in violation of multiple Title IX policies that rose to the level of expulsion from the school. None of the three are enrolled at New Mexico State anymore.

In June, New Mexico State agreed to an $8 million settlement with Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu, two basketball players who said they had been sexually assaulted. Benjamin's father, William, was a co-defendant in the lawsuit as well.

"In their lawsuit, Benjamin and Odunewu described being ganged up on and assaulted on more than one occasion," the Associated Press' Eddie Pells reported. "Odunewu said one time, after seeing Benjamin being assaulted, he asked a coach to do something, and the coach responded by laughing and asking 'What do you want me to do about it?'"