Heat's Tyler Herro Out vs. Grizzlies After Suffering Sprained Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat lost an important member of their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyler Herro suffered an ankle sprain in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, the team announced.

The 23-year-old appeared to suffer the injury after landing on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot following a shot attempt in the lane.

Herro notched six points, one rebound and two assists in eight minutes before exiting.

Losing Herro is a tough blow for the Heat as he is off to a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Entering Wednesday's matchup, the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in seven games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from deep.

If Herro misses an extended period of time, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson would likely see more playing time.

Richardson entered Wednesday's game averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson has been far more effective, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

The Heat have struggled to begin the 2023-24 season as they entered Wednesday sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 3-4 record. If Herro misses any time, they'll risk dropping further in the standings.