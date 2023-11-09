Heat's Tyler Herro Expects to Miss 'a Couple of Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat lost an important member of their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyler Herro suffered an ankle sprain in the first half of Wednesday's win and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, the team announced. The 23-year-old appeared to suffer the injury after landing on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot following a shot attempt in the lane.

Herro told reporters after the game he expects to miss "a couple of weeks" with the injury.

"Right when it happened I felt it," Herro said. "And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that will be it.'"

Losing Herro is a tough blow for the Heat as he is off to a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Entering Wednesday's matchup, the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in seven games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from deep.

With Herro set to miss an extended stretch, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson will be called upon to pick up the slack.

Richardson entered Wednesday's game averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson has been far more effective, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.