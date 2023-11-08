Titans' Ryan Tannehill Says Getting Benched for Will Levis 'Hits Hard'

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced this week that rookie Will Levis was the team's starting quarterback going forward.

The former starter, Ryan Tannehill, understandably wasn't thrilled by that development.

"It hits hard," he told reporters Wednesday. "I've never been in this situation before, never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but it's a situation I'm in."

