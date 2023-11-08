X

    Titans' Ryan Tannehill Says Getting Benched for Will Levis 'Hits Hard'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks on in the fourth quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced this week that rookie Will Levis was the team's starting quarterback going forward.

    The former starter, Ryan Tannehill, understandably wasn't thrilled by that development.

    "It hits hard," he told reporters Wednesday. "I've never been in this situation before, never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but it's a situation I'm in."

