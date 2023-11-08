Michigan's Blake Corum Denies Connor Stalions Business Relationship Despite Records

David Berding/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum has denied he has any business relationship with Connor Stalions, despite records connecting them to a limited liability corporation.

On Wednesday, public records from the Wyoming Secretary of State were discovered listing Corum, Stalions and one other person, Connor O'Dea, as organizers of BC2 Housing with an office in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Corum addressed the situation on Tuesday, telling reporters he doesn't "have any businesses" with Stalions and was going to have his attorneys look into the matter.

"I don't have any businesses with Connor or anything like that," Corum said. "But I'm glad whoever found it, whoever searched the web, was able to find that, I appreciate you. My attorneys are on it. Definitely get that figured out right away, get my name taken off of whatever it is."

The records show the initial filing for BC2 Housing LLC was listed on March 28, 2022. It's status remains active today. All three men on the register are listed as residents of the property in Ann Arbor.

Per Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal, the records came to light as part of a lawsuit filed by the homeowners association in Ann Arbor against Stalions accusing him of operating an appliance refurbishing business out of his home that would be in direct violation of the association's bylaws.

Stalions, who was an analyst for the Wolverines, resigned from his position last week amid an NCAA investigation into allegations of illegal sign-stealing and off-campus scouting. He is at the center of the investigation, with ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach the NCAA enforcement staff has sought access to his computer for potential information.