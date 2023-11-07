MLS Suspends Union's Kai Wagner for 3 Matches After Allegedly Using Racial Slur

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner three games for violating the league's on-field antidiscrimination policy following an investigation into racial abuse allegations, the league announced Tuesday.

"In reaching this decision, MLS considered many factors, including Wagner's immediate acceptance of responsibility for the violation, willingness to participate in a restorative practices process to repair the harm caused, and his cooperation with the league's investigation," MLS said in a statement.

Wagner, who is from Germany, is alleged to have said a word in German toward New England Revolution defender Bobby Wood that is considered to be racist toward Asians during a playoff match between the two sides on Oct. 28.

Wood, who has Japanese and African American ancestry, played in Germany at the youth and professional level for 14 years, so he understood what Wagner was alleged to have said.

Wagner's remarks allegedly came in the 86th minute after Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni fouled Union defender Nathan Harriel. Multiple players got into a confrontation after the foul, and Wood and Wagner were seen arguing with each other.

Wagner will miss Wednesday's playoff match against the Revolution and would also miss the third game of the series on Sunday if that game is necessary. If the Union are eliminated from the playoffs before the third game of Wagner's suspension, he would serve the final game at the beginning of next season.