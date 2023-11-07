MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Jonathan India 'a Popular Name' at GM Meetings

Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India's name has proven to be "popular" at the annual meeting of general managers, which is taking place from Tuesday through Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

However, the Reds "aren't motivated to move" India, who they still value highly, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

India, who turns 27 years old in December, just finished his third MLB season. He hit .244 (.746 OPS) with 17 home runs, 61 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 2023 over 119 games.

India remains under team control for three more seasons before he can enter free agency following the 2026 campaign.

India broke onto the MLB scene in 2021 and starred en route to National League Rookie of the Year honors with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a .835 OPS.

Unfortunately, serious injuries (a right hamstring strain, a calf injury that led to an evaluation for compartment syndrome) kept India off the field for two months total during the 2022 campaign. Plantar fasciitis in his left foot kept India out for a month and a half in 2023.

India has remained a productive and valuable member of the Reds, however, and his presence helped Cincinnati improve by 20 wins year-to-year (62 to 82).

The Reds were in the heat of the playoff race in 2023 before falling two games short of the final wild card spot to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who ended up winning the NL pennant.

It's understandable why teams are interested in India, especially with him under team control for three years. He's a solid middle infielder with a good bat easily capable of hitting 20 or more homers a season.