Wizards' Jordan Poole Denies Rumor of $500K Date with Ice Spice: 'Definitely Not'

G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole has denied the rumor he spent $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice.

During a Wizards fan meet-and-greet (h/t TMZ Sports), Poole said "definitely not" when the subject of his alleged expensive date with the rapper came up.

"Definitely cap," he added.

The rumor started in May by Cam'ron during an episode of his It Is What It Is web series.

"Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date," Cam'ron said (h/t Armon Sadler of Yahoo Sports). "You're a munch and you're playing like a f**king munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f--k out and get back in the playoffs 'cause you look crazy."

The comment out of nowhere and was seemingly made because Killa Cam was unhappy with how Poole was performing in the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors.

The date of the episode Cam'ron made his comments was May 4, two days after the Warriors lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers. Poole actually had his best game of the series in the loss with 21 points and six assists in 30 minutes.

Poole was a liability in the first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. He shot 33.8 percent from the field and had all sorts of issues on both ends of the court over the course of seven games.