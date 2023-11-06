NBA Rumors: Blazers' Robert Williams III to Get Surgery on Knee Injury; Timeline TBD

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers' center Robert Williams III is expected to undergo right knee surgery to repair an injury that he sustained Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doctors and Williams' agent are still discussing what kind of procedure the sixth-year big man will need and how much time he will have to miss for recovery.

Williams has played in six games in his first season with the Blazers, averaging 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

