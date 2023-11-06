Report: Big Ten Suspending Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Could Lead to 'Legal Battle'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

While it's expected that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be punished for the program's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, it won't be any easy path for the Big Ten as it is expected that there'll be a legal battle if there's a punitive suspension handed to Harbaugh, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is currently considering his options and "officials expect resolution by the middle of the week."

Thamel also reported that any action the league takes against the Wolverines and Harbaugh wouldn't come down for at least the next 48 hours, per its sportsmanship policy.

The rule states that the league has to be given a "reasonable chance" to respond to institutions or individuals that have committed a violation.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.