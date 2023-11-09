5 Struggling NHL Players Poised for Turnarounds

3 of 5

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Nazem Kadri was never going to repeat the stellar production in Colorado that won him a Stanley Cup in 2022 and earned him a hefty contract with the Calgary Flames. Playing behind Nathan MacKinnon and with so much talent around him enabled him to have a career year. Indeed, the former seventh overall pick crashed to earth with 56 points last season.

He's off to an underwhelming start again with just two goals and five assists in 12 games. Like others on this list, Kadri is a victim of bad shooting luck. He has 5.82 expected goals for the season. In a just world he'd be top-10 in the league by goals scored.

The bigger case for giving Kadri a break is that his team has been letting him down. Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau have struggled even more than he has to create offense on the first line. Recently recalled Connor Zary has at times looked like the Flames' best forward. He gives Kadri a new option on the wing.

But get this: Flames goaltenders have .799 save percentage when Kadri is on the ice this season. That's the second-worst among all NHL forwards who have played at least 50 minutes. It's extremely hard for players to get in a rhythm when they have to adjust for goaltenders who can't keep the puck out of the net.