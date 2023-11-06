TMZ: Jorge Masvidal Pleads No Contest to Charge from Altercation with UFC's Covington

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in his case with longtime rival Colby Covington. According to TMZ, Masvidal will not face probation or serve jail time.

Masvidal's attorney Bradford Cohen said the two felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief were dropped as part of the plea agreement. There is also no stay-away order in the agreement, per TMZ. The 38-year-old had been facing over 10 years in prison.

The case stems from an altercation between Masvidal and Covington in March 2022 outside of a restaurant in Miami. Per TMZ, "Covington told police Masvidal punched him twice, breaking his tooth, and even causing an alleged brain injury." The incident occurred just a few weeks after Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 272.

After reaching the plea deal on Monday, Masvidal posted a video on Instagram alongside Cohen reacting to the decision.

"I just beat the case," Masvidal said (h/t MMA Junkie). "I want to thank God, and I also want to thank [my attorney] because I'm a free f--king man. F--k you, Colby. It's going to be a f--king movie now. All these orders, all these restraining orders, all these things have been lifted off. It's going to be a f--king movie."

Covington hasn't fought since UFC 272, but he is expected to challenge UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for the title at UFC 296 on Dec. 16.