Cowboys Rumors: Martavis Bryant to Workout for Dallas Following NFL Reinstatement

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to host free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Bryant has been out of the NFL since being indefinitely suspended in 2018. His agent announced Saturday that Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him, thus paving the way for a possible comeback.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.