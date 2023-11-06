Cowboys Rumors: Martavis Bryant to Workout for Dallas Following NFL Reinstatement

Cowboys Rumors: Martavis Bryant to Workout for Dallas Following NFL ReinstatementNovember 6, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to host free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Bryant has been out of the NFL since being indefinitely suspended in 2018. His agent announced Saturday that Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him, thus paving the way for a possible comeback.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Veteran WR Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from teams, per his agent James Peterson. <br><br>Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer. <a href="https://t.co/2jDHNCiN6e">pic.twitter.com/2jDHNCiN6e</a>
