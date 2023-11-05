NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early Slate

NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early SlateNovember 5, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a massive win in their quest to land the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Patrick Mahomes and Co. opened Sunday's Week 9 slate with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.
The victory kept the Chiefs on top of the AFC standings. Only the Baltimore Ravens are level with the Chiefs after Sunday.
Miami is now in danger of dropping out of the AFC East lead by the end of Sunday. The Buffalo Bills can surge into that position with a Sunday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Things are far more quiet on top of the NFC standings. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are on bye weeks and the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in the late-afternoon window.
The significant movement in the NFC involved the No. 4 seed and the wild-card spots.
The Joshua Dobbs-led Minnesota Vikings win over the Atlanta Falcons shifted the dynamic of both the NFC South and wild-card races.
AFC Standings
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (7-2)
2. Baltimore (7-2)
3. Jacksonville (6-2)
4. Miami (6-3)
Wild-Card Race
5. Pittsburgh (5-3)
6. Cleveland (5-3)
7. Buffalo (5-3)
8. New York Jets (4-3)
9. Cincinnati (4-3)
10. Houston (4-4)
Kansas City picked up an important head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami in Germany.
The Chiefs effectively have a two-game advantage on the Dolphins now because of their better record and head-to-head triumph.
Andy Reid's team will not be in action for another 15 days, as it visits the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 11 after its Week 10 bye.
Baltimore can finish next week ahead of the Chiefs if it continues its winning ways. The Ravens extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The last three of those victories came against NFC teams. Lamar Jackson is now 18-1 against opponents from the other conference. The Ravens have one NFC foe left on their schedule.
Baltimore will go back into AFC North play in Week 10 against Cincinnati. That game will carry importance in the divisional title and wild-card races.
Before that, Cincinnati has a big game against the Bills on Sunday night that will reshape the AFC standings further.
Buffalo can move into first place in the AFC East with a road win by way of its head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami.
Cincinnati can force a four-way tie of five-win teams along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo if it wins at home.
The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers play the other important game in the AFC wild-card race on Monday night. The Chargers need that victory more than the Jets because they can't avoid to drop two games below . 500.
NFC Standings
Division Leaders
1. Philadelphia (7-1)
2. Detroit (6-2)
3. San Francisco (5-3)
4. New Orleans (5-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Dallas (5-2)
6. Seattle (5-3)
7. Minnesota (5-4)
8. Washington (4-5)
9. Atlanta (4-5)
The NFC West lead switched hands in the early window after Seattle's loss to Baltimore.
The Seahawks are now a half-game behind the 49ers, who are on their bye week.
New Orleans picked up a one-game edge over Atlanta in the NFC South. The Saints beat the Chicago Bears, while the Falcons blew a lead at home versus the Vikings.
Minnesota's improbable win, in which Jaren Hall went out injured and Dobbs, who joined the team on Tuesday, led it to the result, moved the Vikings into a wild-card position.
The Vikings are one game in front of the Washington Commanders. They also have one more win and a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons.
At the top of the NFC, Philadelphia can extend its advantage over Detroit with a home win over Dallas.
A Dallas win would not move it on top of the NFC East, but it would create some separation between the Cowboys and the other wild-card contenders.