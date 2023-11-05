NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early Slate

1 of 2

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (7-2)

2. Baltimore (7-2)

3. Jacksonville (6-2)

4. Miami (6-3)

Wild-Card Race

5. Pittsburgh (5-3)

6. Cleveland (5-3)

7. Buffalo (5-3)

8. New York Jets (4-3)

9. Cincinnati (4-3)

10. Houston (4-4)

Kansas City picked up an important head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami in Germany.

The Chiefs effectively have a two-game advantage on the Dolphins now because of their better record and head-to-head triumph.

Andy Reid's team will not be in action for another 15 days, as it visits the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 11 after its Week 10 bye.

Baltimore can finish next week ahead of the Chiefs if it continues its winning ways. The Ravens extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The last three of those victories came against NFC teams. Lamar Jackson is now 18-1 against opponents from the other conference. The Ravens have one NFC foe left on their schedule.

Baltimore will go back into AFC North play in Week 10 against Cincinnati. That game will carry importance in the divisional title and wild-card races.

Before that, Cincinnati has a big game against the Bills on Sunday night that will reshape the AFC standings further.

Buffalo can move into first place in the AFC East with a road win by way of its head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami.

Cincinnati can force a four-way tie of five-win teams along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo if it wins at home.