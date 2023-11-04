Colorado Football Locker Room Theft Suspects Identified by Pasadena Police

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Pasadena Police have identified two suspects allegedly responsible for stealing items from the Colorado locker room during the Buffaloes' 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins last weekend at Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Pasadena Police Department identified two juvenile suspects accused of stealing items from Colorado's locker room, including jewelry, according to ABC 7 News Los Angeles. Further details about the suspects, including their ages, were not released.

"Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses," police said in a statement.

Some of the stolen items have been returned to players, but other items are still missing, according to police. An investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

"The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line," Friday's statement continued. "The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing."

"Well Off Media," which follows Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video to YouTube titled, "Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado's Locker Room."

In the video, players described what items they were missing. One player said he lost a chain he recently purchased, saying, "I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything. They took it out of my jewelry box."

Outside linebacker Jordan Domineck also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had a chain go missing:

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called for the NCAA to reimburse the team for the missing items.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week," Sanders said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. ... This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."