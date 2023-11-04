X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Texas Fans Plead for Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning at QB After Win vs. Kansas State

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 4, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Maalik Murphy #6 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The No. 7 Texas Longhorns survived a tremendous upset attempt from the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats en route to a 33-30 overtime home win on Saturday.

    Unfortunately, it was not the best of days for Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy, who has started for Quinn Ewers the last two games as the latter recovers from a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

    Murphy, a 6'5'", 238-pound redshirt freshman, initially took over for Ewers after he got hurt during a 31-24 win over Houston on Oct. 21. He started Saturday hot by completing 7-of-11 passes for 152 yards and a score, but he finished with just 19-of-37 completed attempts for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

    Over the final three quarters plus overtime, Murphy went 12-of-26 for 96 yards and two picks, one of which led to a KSU touchdown (and PAT) that cut the UT lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter two plays later.

    K-State Football @KStateFB

    No quit <a href="https://t.co/UkWD0JLQcG">pic.twitter.com/UkWD0JLQcG</a>

    Of course, Murphy has shown great potential, and better days may be ahead. But KSU was able to crawl back in this one due in part to his struggles.

    Texas Fans Plead for Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning at QB After Win vs. Kansas State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    At one point, Texas led 17-0 and found itself out-gaining KSU 303-31. The Longhorns still led 27-7 in the closing seconds of the third quarter as well.

    However, KSU quarterback Will Howard led the Wildcats on a furious comeback, throwing for four touchdowns and 327 yards in total. KSU tied the game at 30 on a Chris Tennant 45-yard field goal with no time left in regulation.

    Texas eked out the OT win after getting a field goal and a big fourth down stop, but fans and analysts alike believe a change at quarterback is needed next Saturday.

    That might happen anyway if Ewers is good to go, per a report from Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

    Big Noon Kickoff @BNKonFOX

    "He did throw on Thursday. We're told they are optimistic he could return as early as next week at TCU."<a href="https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BruceFeldmanCFB</a> shares the latest on Quinn Ewers' injury ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/HNyM2CJw2N">pic.twitter.com/HNyM2CJw2N</a>

    If Ewers is unable to go, the team still has superstar freshman recruit Arch Manning waiting in the wings as well.

    We'll see what happens in a week's time, but fans appear to prefer a quarterback change.

    year 21 @johnrivers131

    Yeah this game has ended maalik Murphy career at Texas

    Randall Loftin @Loftin27

    Do I think Maalik Murphy CAN be the guy? Yes.<br><br>Do I think Maalik Murphy IS the guy? Oh hell no.

    TM @TexasisCursed

    Maalik Murphy thank you for your service. Arch me please!

    HoustonHorn @ndnpro64

    Auburn has been nails, wow!<br><br>Maalik Murphy just ain't that dude. Can't complete basic plays<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    RANGERS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS @kushonthemic

    TEXAS DEFENSE CAME THRU, BIGGEST WIN OF THE YEAR 🔥🔥<br><br>(never start Maalik Murphy again)

    Ryan Michael @theryanmichael

    Awful INT and awful decision by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaalikMurphy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaalikMurphy</a>, who should have been pulled so <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArchManning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArchManning</a> could step in on that drive. <a href="https://t.co/QvN5cBGqJZ">https://t.co/QvN5cBGqJZ</a>

    year 21 @johnrivers131

    Maalik Murphy is talented but highly turnover prone

    James @atjamestweets

    I'm so proud of Maalik Murphy. That kid has stepped up and played well enough to keep Texas in the hunt. C- performance today but that means he has room to grow

    Kent Swanson #KirklandKing @kent_swanson

    Maalik Murphy was unplayable in the second half/OT for Texas.<br><br>I would've kicked it.

    Cutts Benedict @cuttsgolf

    Maalik Murphy has some major talent, but what in the hell is he doing on these broken plays??????🙈🙈🙈

    Error404 @Error4089246448

    I rooted for Maalik Murphy and I'd like to say I'm sorry to ewers. He can't throw the deep ball whatsoever but he at least keeps the ball. This qb performance is one of the worst I've seen out of a Texas qb

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    PUT ARCH MANNING IN THE GAME <a href="https://t.co/uPhiIoYUPU">pic.twitter.com/uPhiIoYUPU</a>

    Chris Bennett (CB) @chrisgb002000

    If quinn doesn't play next week Arch Manning has to play

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Is Arch Manning alive?

    Veni @VeniGnosk

    People who think Malik Murphy is good aren't watching this game. He looks AWFUL. Put in Arch Manning

    Texas Sports Unfiltered @TSUnfiltered

    Time to consider Arch Manning?

    LonghornFocus @Longhornfocus

    Think it's time to see Arch Manning after that one

    Reagan Huggins @ReaganHuggins12

    Love my Longhorns. I will back any QB who's repping Texas, but can we pls stop the QB1 talk? Quinn Ewers is QB1 &amp; is for a reason.

    Barstool Longhorn @UTBarstool

    QUINN EWERS IS DAY TO DAY AND<br><br>TODAY IS THAT DAY.<br><br>SARK PUT HIM IN. I DONT CARE

    Tyler @fonseca_tyler

    Our front seven is national championship caliber. Our injury ridden, DB/safety room is holding our defense back. On offense, we need Ewers to get healthy.

    Will 🤘 @JohnCarlsongang

    If we had Ewers we win by 17 I'm disgusted man

    Queen of the Mezzanine ⚾️ @MezzanineQueen

    So uhh, when we gettin' Ewers back? That was needlessly stressful.

    The Longhorns' next game will be next Saturday at TCU.