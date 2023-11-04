Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 10 Odds

1 of 3

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Saturday's edition of Bedlam will be supercharged with emotion because of Oklahoma's impending departure for the SEC.

Oklahoma State would love nothing more than to beat Oklahoma in what could be the final meeting for years between the in-state rivals.

The Cowboys won the last Bedlam matchup in Stillwater two years ago, and they could be poised to replicate that feat behind one of the top running backs in the country.

Gordon has 1,087 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back 200-yard performances on the ground.

Oklahoma allowed 225 rushing yards in its loss to Kansas in which it let up 25 first downs and 443 total yards.

The Sooners defense is susceptible to high concessions, and if Gordon runs all over that unit, Dillon Gabriel must provide a response.

Gabriel had over 400 total yards of offense in Oklahoma's rivalry win over the Texas Longhorns. A similar showing may be required to beat OK State.

The winner of Bedlam scored over 30 points in 12 of the last 13 meetings, so that should be the target score for both teams.