Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 10 Odds
The final edition of Bedlam as we know it takes place on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Sooners are off to the SEC in 2024 and there are no guarantees that their rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be continued as an annual event.
Saturday's clash comes at the perfect time for Oklahoma State, who cruised in its last few games behind running back Ollie Gordon.
The Cowboys host an Oklahoma team fresh off its first loss of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Oklahoma needs a strong bounce-back performance to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation, and to do so, it may have to score an abundance of points.
Bedlam is traditionally one of the higher-scoring rivalry games in college football and that trend should follow on Saturday.
Another trend that should keep up in Week 10 is the Penn State Nittany Lions' success against teams beneath them in the Big Ten standings.
James Franklin's side usually blows out the lesser teams in the conference. It could use that type of performance after two average-at-best weeks of football.
No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State (Over 62)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Saturday's edition of Bedlam will be supercharged with emotion because of Oklahoma's impending departure for the SEC.
Oklahoma State would love nothing more than to beat Oklahoma in what could be the final meeting for years between the in-state rivals.
The Cowboys won the last Bedlam matchup in Stillwater two years ago, and they could be poised to replicate that feat behind one of the top running backs in the country.
Gordon has 1,087 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back 200-yard performances on the ground.
Oklahoma allowed 225 rushing yards in its loss to Kansas in which it let up 25 first downs and 443 total yards.
The Sooners defense is susceptible to high concessions, and if Gordon runs all over that unit, Dillon Gabriel must provide a response.
Gabriel had over 400 total yards of offense in Oklahoma's rivalry win over the Texas Longhorns. A similar showing may be required to beat OK State.
The winner of Bedlam scored over 30 points in 12 of the last 13 meetings, so that should be the target score for both teams.
OK State's offense is playing at its best level this season and Oklahoma proved it score in a big game against Texas. Both teams should move the ball fairly well and allow for the total of 62 points to hit with ease.
No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Penn State traditionally blown out the Maryland Terrapins.
The Nittany Lions won the last two meetings by a combined 61-14. They shutout the Terps last season in State College.
Maryland played within 10 points of Penn State on three occasions since the two teams renewed their series in 2014 when the Terps entered the Big Ten. Two of those games came at the start of the renewal in 2014 and 2015.
Each of Penn State's last five wins over Maryland have come by double digits. Maryland scored a total of 20 points in those games.
Penn State would love to have that type of performance on Saturday to right its season and prepare for the Michigan Wolverines next week.
Maryland enters on a three-game losing streak that started with a 20-point loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Terps then lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern Wildcats.
Maryland is trending downward, and its struggles could be exploited by a Penn State defense that held each of its first six opponents to 15 points or fewer.
Penn State needs one of those dominant defensive showings combined with a decent day out of quarterback Drew Allar to cruise in College Park and be properly equipped to take on Michigan.
No. 24 Tulane (-17) at East Carolina
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
The Tulane Green Wave must keep winning to get into a New Years' Six bowl.
Tulane opened the College Football Playoff rankings one spot ahead of the Air Force Falcons. The top-ranked Group of Five team receives an at-large berth into the NY6.
The Green Wave should have nothing to worry about on Saturday against one of the worst teams in the Group of Five.
The East Carolina Pirates are 1-7 and conceded over 30 points in five of their seven defeats. Their lone win came over FCS program Gardner Webb.
ECU was torched for 515 total yards by the UTSA Roadrunners last week. A similar result could play out for Michael Pratt and the Tulane offense.
Pratt has 14 touchdowns, only three interceptions and he has been sacked just seven times.
The veteran quarterback should pick apart the ECU defense and lead the Green Wave to a large win and an easy cover.
