Former Northwestern CFB Players Say They Experienced Racism With Team in Early 2000s

Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two former Northwestern football players have come forward with allegations of racism stemming from their time with the program in the early 2000s.

Noah Herron and Rico Lamitte, who are Black, detailed their experiences with the program during a news conference held by one of the attorney groups that filed lawsuits against the school following a hazing scandal that cast a dark cloud over the university and its athletics.

Herron, who played in the NFL from 2005 to '06, said, per USA Today's Tom Schad:

"I personally experienced impact bias and racism. I witnessed fellow teammates experience the same. Northwestern not only treated players of color differently than our white teammates, but they tried to conform us in our appearance to resemble our white teammates—or what Northwestern would consider 'The Wildcat Way.'"

Lamitte said that Black players were required to cut their dreadlocks or cornrows and that if they didn't comply coaches would tell upperclassmen on the team to "hold me down and shave it."

"I ended up cutting it myself, to avoid humiliation and embarrassment," Lamitte said, "but I witnessed several teammates—some with years of dreadlocks and cornrows—stripped of their identities in front of their peers."

Additionally, Lamitte said there was a "watermelon-eating challenge" that resulted in "jokes tossed back and forth about how racist that it was." He said that each position group on the team picked a player to compete in the challenge and that "if your group didn't pick a Black player to participate, losing was assumed, and vice versa."

Lamitte also accused former head coach Randy Walker of using an ethnic slur after an Asian-American kicker missed several field goals in a 2004 matchup against TCU. Walker allegedly said "we have an (ethnic slur) in our armor."

Herron also detailed an alleged incident from the 2000 Alamo Bowl.

"The head coach told two white position coaches that if these two Black players were able to walk off the field after their punishment, that they themselves would be fired," Herron said. "The physical punishment was so severe that one of my brothers, a grown man, defecated himself and needed to be carried off the field."

Herron and Lamitte did not directly acknowledge any wrongdoing by recently fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has denied knowing about any hazing within the football program. Most of the incidents the former players described would have occurred when Fitzgerald was an assistant under Walker.

Northwestern spokesperson Eliza Larson said in an email to USA Today that the university is using former attorney general Loretta Lynch to review the athletic department's process for dealing with misconduct.

"Any claims of racially motivated hazing are not only disturbing but completely antithetical to our educational and athletics mission," Larson said. "We are and will always be committed to diversity, and we investigate any specific hazing allegation we receive to confirm that every Northwestern student feels safe and included."