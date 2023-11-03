Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Arrested on Outstanding Warrants After Traffic Stop

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners top receiver Jalil Farooq was arrested Thursday night in Norman following a traffic stop, according to KWTV News 9 in Oklahoma City.

Farooq was pulled over at around 9 p.m. Thursday for what police said were an expired paper tag and erratic driving before authorities ultimately found that the star wideout had several outstanding municipal warrants—leading to an arrest without incident.

Officials from the Cleveland County Sheriff's office said that those warrants were for charges such as an improper turn, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to appear in court for a ticket for driving over a curb.

Farooq was ultimately released on bond.