Titans' Treylon Burks Is 'Alert' and 'Moving' After Injury vs. Steelers, Vrabel Says

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a scary injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was taken back to the locker room on a stretcher.

It was reported on the broadcast that Burks has "full movement in all his extremities."

A cart was brought out for Burks and paramedics were called by the Titans medical staff after he appeared to land on his head while going for a catch near the sideline.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Burks was "alert" and "moving" in the team's training room. It was reported on the broadcast that he was "wobbly" but able to move from the X-ray room to the training room under his own power.

Burks had two catches for 23 yards prior to his injury, which occurred on a fourth-down play with just over two minutes left and the Titans trailing 20-16. He gave the crowd a thumbs-up with his left hand as he was being taken off the field. Tennessee went on to lose the game as rookie quarterback Will Levis threw a game-sealing interception on the team's final drive.

The 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Burks suffered a sprained LCL in August. He reaggravated the injury in September and was forced to miss three games this season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to find his rhythm this season, as he has just eight catches for 112 yards and he's yet to reach the end zone. As a rookie, he appeared in 11 games and recorded 33 receptions for 444 yards and one score.