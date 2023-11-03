MLB Settles Lawsuits with 2 Former MiLB Teams, Avoids Antitrust Exemption Challenge

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Major League Baseball settled a federal lawsuit and two suits in New York state court Thursday that were filed by by minor league teams who no longer have major league affiliations, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

Thanks to the settlement, MLB avoids a potential Supreme Court challenge to its antitrust exemption that has been in place for over 100 years, dating back to a Supreme Court decision from 1922.

James W. Quinn, a lawyer for the teams that sued the league, said that a settlement had been reached in all three cases but that the terms of the settlement are confidential.

MLB declined Drellich's request for a comment.

Back in 2020, MLB took over running the minor leagues from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues and decided to cut its minor league affiliation agreements from 160 to 120.

The Staten Island Yankees, Norwich Sea Unicorns and the Tri-City ValleyCats were among the teams ousted and the parent company of those organizations decided to sue in December 2021 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

They alleged that MLB had committed a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act caused by "a horizontal agreement between competitors that has artificially reduced and capped output in the market for MiLB teams affiliated with MLB clubs," per a report by the Associated Press.

Tri-City and Norwich sued in state court in January 2021 on several issues such as whether MLB made improper inducements to minor league teams, among others. That trial was supposed to begin Nov. 13 but will be avoided thanks to the settlement.

As for the federal suit, the two sides were awaiting to see if the Supreme Court would pick up the case after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the minor league teams.