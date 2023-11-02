MLB's Jorge Soler Sued by Fan After Throwing Ball in Stands During 2021 World Series

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and ex-team outfielder Jorge Soler are being sued by a fan who says that she suffered significant injuries to her right eye after Soler threw a ball in the stands prior to the top of the fifth inning in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park.

Per Tim Darnell of Atlanta News First (h/t TMZ Sports), the Oct. 25, 2023 lawsuit has been filed in Cobb County Superior Court by Mayra Norris and her husband, fellow plaintiff Scott Norris.

The lawsuit states that Soler, who now plays for the Miami Marlins, "threw the ball overhand, with great force, speed and intensity in the immediate direction of Mayra Norris."

The plaintiff states that she had "no time to react or to avoid the impact from the ball," which hit her in the right eye.

Norris says that she suffered injuries, which included but were not limited to "multiple fractures, a right eye edema and infra-orbital abrasion." She says that she has sought "extensive medical treatment" for those injuries and will require "long-term medical care."



Scott Norris also says that he has "suffered injury related to his loss of companionship, love, affection and intimacy in his marital relationship" to Mayra Norris.

The plaintiffs say that the Braves were "negligent in keeping the premises safe" for visitors and that the couple "did not know and could not reasonably have learned of the danger posed by the intentional and reckless conduct of Defendant Braves' baseball players between innings."

The plaintiffs are seeking to recover, in part, "general and compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by a jury at trial" and a "sum of damages to compensate plaintiff's injuries and damages."

Per Darnell, "the Braves organization said they had no comment" on the matter.

Soler notably earned World Series MVP honors in 2021 after hitting three home runs in a six-game series win over the Astros.